National EMS Academy announces training class dates to combat responder shortage
LOUISIANA - Dates have been announced for upcoming training classes led by Acadian Ambulance and the National EMS Academy.
“These classes allow us to keep our ranks filled, which is vital to our company’s success,” said Director of the National EMS Academy Taylor Richard. “Hosting these variations of classes are not only allowing us to fill our open positions, but they are contributing to helping alleviate the national EMS shortage.”
Accelerated classes are scheduled to be held starting August 29 and traditional classes start August 15.
Louisiana classes will be held in:
Alexandria
Baton Rouge
Covington
Houma
Lafayette
Lake Charles
New Orleans
To learn more about the programs or to register for a class, visit becomeamedic.com.
