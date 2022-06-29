National EMS Academy announces training class dates to combat responder shortage

LOUISIANA - Dates have been announced for upcoming training classes led by Acadian Ambulance and the National EMS Academy.

“These classes allow us to keep our ranks filled, which is vital to our company’s success,” said Director of the National EMS Academy Taylor Richard. “Hosting these variations of classes are not only allowing us to fill our open positions, but they are contributing to helping alleviate the national EMS shortage.”

Accelerated classes are scheduled to be held starting August 29 and traditional classes start August 15.

Louisiana classes will be held in:

Alexandria

Baton Rouge

Covington

Houma

Lafayette

Lake Charles

New Orleans

To learn more about the programs or to register for a class, visit becomeamedic.com.