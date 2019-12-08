NATIONAL DOG DAY: BREC plans to renovate its dog parks and expand

BATON ROUGE- Dogs will be dogs and BREC hopes to make that even easier for our four-legged friends to do, soon. With five dog parks across the capital area, BREC is currently in talks with Raising Cane's CEO Todd Graves to renovate all of them and build two more.

BREC will be taking suggestions from dog owners on how to renovate the parks, so we decided to ask for ourselves.

"Just you know more areas for dogs and places dogs can enjoy themselves," said Steven Smith.

"Make the smaller ones bigger," said Todd Landry.

"Well the water fountains at the one we go to always get clogged with the sand out there so if they could get that fixed," said Aaron Swaney.

"Maybe a medium-sized-dog area," said Jessica Mayeaux.

Graves, who donated the money to build four out of five local parks, is giving $1.2 million for the projects.

BREC is still finalizing the contracts with Graves, but will be actively looking for suggestions soon.