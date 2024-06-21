Napoleonville, Houma men arrested on DWI charges while boating on Lake Verret, Falgout Canal

NAPOLEONVILLE — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries arrested two men from Napoleonville and Houma for operating a boat while impaired on Saturday.

Agents arrested Austin Rivere, 24, of Napoleonville and Tyler Randolph, 29, of Houma for DWI on the water.

Agents said that they were patrolling Lake Verret when they found Rivere operating a boat while impaired. He was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Correctional Facility.

Later that same day, agents on Falgout Canal saw Randolph operating a vessel while he was impaired. He was also arrested and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex. Randolph was also cited for operating an unregistered vessel.

A DWI on the water carries the same penalties as one on land: loss of one's license and boating privileges for the specified time ordered by the judge in the case. According to LDWF, each offense of operating a vehicle or vessel while intoxicated counts toward the total number of DWI crimes whether they happened on the water or road.

First offenders can be fined between $300 to $1,000 and spend up to six months in jail. Operating an unregistered vessel brings up to a $50 fine, the agency said.