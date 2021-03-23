Nakamoto: Invoices tied to Les Miles investigation at LSU in 2013 total nearly $100k

BATON ROUGE- Invoices released by LSU Tuesday afternoon to the WBRZ Investigative Unit through a public records request show just how much was spent on the Les Miles investigation that's now cost him his job at Kansas and former LSU President F. King Alexander his university job in Oregon.

Billing statements show LSU hired attorneys from February to November 2013.

Invoices total $95,920 and were dated as early as May of 2013. Some of the invoices are redacted, indicating other work that was also performed by the law firm LSU hired but bills were submitted together.

The probe, conducted by law firm Taylor Porter at the university's request, says Miles was accused of texting female students, taking them to his condo alone and even kissing one student and suggesting he could help her career.

The investigation was first revealed earlier this month as part of a wider inquiry into how LSU handled sexual harassment complaints. Alexander, who many said did not do enough, resigned from Oregon State University and Les Miles agreed to part ways with Kansas in the after math of the larger review at LSU made public in March.

Taylor Porter and its attorney Vicki Crochet were also in charge of another, controversial complaint about workplace harassment at another government institution: One at the state attorney general's office.

At the Louisiana Attorney General's Office, Pat Magee eventually resigned after an investigation about complaints against him originally resulted in lesser discipline. The WBRZ Investigative Unit previously reported, Crochet found Magee's comments were joking in nature and did not rise to a level serious enough of being terminated. Magee resigned amid fallout and another complaint.

Invoices obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit showed Taylor Porter billed nearly $6,500 for the investigation at the attorney general's office. At least six people reported the abuse, but only two were interviewed, according to invoices.

At LSU, invoices show the scope of the 2013 investigation into Les Miles. The largest, a bill of $16,905, showed Crochet had telephone conferences with Miriam Segar and other high-profile people like Joe Alleva regarding the personnel issue.

Miriam Segar was suspended after the Title IX investigation made public this month. Verge Ausberry was also suspended.

LSU's attorney who released the documents Tuesday said, "We feel it is important for the public to see the background work that went into the Les Miles investigation. The redactions contained in the invoices pertain to other work that was performed by counsel outside of the Les Miles investigation."

WBRZ filed its public record request for the invoices more than two weeks ago.

Read the bills here (February-March 2013); here (April-June 2013) and here (July-November 2013).