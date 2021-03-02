Nakamoto: Internal investigation underway into BRPD narcotics division after officer's arrest

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating its narcotics squad amid allegations of wrongdoing, sources told WBRZ Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit reported on the arrest of two officers, one as recent as last week.

On Friday, Baton Rouge Police arrested Jason Acree. Acree was charged with one count of distribution/possession of marijuana and one count of malfeasance in office. WBRZ learned, Acree is accused of being caught taking drugs and a colleague turned him in.

A warrant for his arrest states Acree opened a vacuumed sealed bag that contained marijuana, put it in smaller bags and exited the building. Acree resealed the bag with BRPD evidence tape, documents show he also provided friends with THC vape pens for personal use.

In December, Jeremiah Ardoin was arrested for being suspected of purchasing and receiving stolen property. Last week, Ardoin was charged with criminal conspiracy and illegal possession of stolen things. Ardoin had been a Baton Rouge Police officer for 12 years and was assigned to the Criminal Investigative Bureau.

Ardoin was placed on administrative leave, and our sources said he is cooperating with investigators and telling higher-ups about problems in the narcotics division.

We reached out to Baton Rouge Police for a comment on this story. They said the investigation was ongoing.