NAACP calls for internal affairs investigation at State Police after WBRZ report on wiped cellphones

BATON ROUGE - The NAACP has called for an internal affairs probe at Louisiana State Police after WBRZ uncovered that the agency's second-in-command had his work phone scrubbed of all data amid an investigation into Ronald Greene's death in police custody.

Last week, the current head of State Police—Colonel Lamar Davis—admitted to WBRZ Chief Investigator Chirs Nakamoto that the agency broke the law when top leaders had their phones "sanitized" amid state and federal investigations into Greene's death.

The NAACP released a statement Thursday citing The WBRZ Investigative Unit's story and calling for an investigation into the sanitization of Lieutenant Colonel Doug Cain's phone.

"On Feb 18, 2022, Colonel Lamar Davis confirmed to Chris Nakamoto at WBRZ what we have recognized for nearly three years. The actions of the Louisiana State Police after the death of Ronald Greene were illegal.



We implore that an IA investigation is opened into the sanitizing of Lt. Colonel Doug Cain’s cell phone."

Greene, a Black man, led State Police on a high-speed chase in the Monroe area back in 2019. Body camera footage from state troopers showed Greene was brutally beaten before he died in their custody. When Greene's family was told about his death, LSP claimed he died in a crash, but video shows Greene was alive and apologizing when troopers pulled him out of his car.

Doug Cain, currently the second-in-command at State Police, turned his phone in sometime around February 2020, according to the agency. Then-Superintendent Kevin Reeves and his second-in-command also turned in their devices. No records of what was on their phones at the time were kept.

Davis told WBRZ last week that he changed LSP's sanitization policy to abide state laws after he took over in late 2020.