N. Foster church set on fire Saturday night, says BRFD

10 hours 59 minutes 5 seconds ago Sunday, November 22 2020 Nov 22, 2020 November 22, 2020 7:27 AM November 22, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews battled a building fire on the 4200 block of North Foster Drive that has now been ruled an arson.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find fire around a door on the side of the building. The fire was quickly extinguished before it could spread into the building.

The fire remains under investigation.

