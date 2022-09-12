Mystery power outage in EBR, Ascension restored; Engineers still troubleshooting why the grid went down

PRAIRIEVILLE - More than 15,000 households were without power near the East Baton Rouge-Ascension parish line Monday afternoon.

The outage was first reported around 1 p.m. and affected homes in Baton Rouge, Prairieville and Gonzales.

As of around 1:10 p.m., more than 12,000 people were without electricity in Ascension Parish. About 4,000 were affected in East Baton Rouge.

Power was restored around 2 p.m., Entergy said. Customers may notice the outage map online has not fully updated, though.

"All customers should be restored at this time," the utility company reported.

The outage was related to an issue on the high-voltage power line system that provides power to the distribution system. The issue is still unknown.