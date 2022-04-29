Latest Weather Blog
Mysterious devices in Livingston Parish were put there by law enforcement, sheriff says
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Electronic devices being spotted around Livingston Parish were installed and operated by the sheriff's office.
"We have a few devices in the parish. This is just a tool we have to help respond to areas," Sheriff Jason Ard said.
The sheriff says the cameras are used to monitor traffic problems and criminal activity.
"It's just that our parish is growing so fast. This is just another way we can be in more places than just having units," Sheriff Ard said.
The sheriff did not share how many cameras his office has or where they are located, but WBRZ found one on Buddy Ellis Road near Juban Road and another on Magnolia Bridge Road at LA-1019.
"If you are not up to no good or committing crimes, you have nothing to worry about. Again, it's just a tool we use to help fight crime and keep up with criminal activity."
Trending News
The sheriff also says the cameras will be moved from time to time, whenever trouble spots are identified.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Property tax increase on the ballot to expand fire protection in Livingston...
-
Security ramping up at McKinley High School following brutal fight Wednesday
-
Police officers gather in Zion City for positive community outreach
-
Traffic mayhem could ensue at LSU on day of Garth Brooks concert
-
Neglected woman who died on parents' sofa starved to death, had not...
Sports Video
-
Offense defeated Defense 59-31 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Jehovah-Jireh's JP Ricks signs with Tallahassee CC
-
Five Madison Prep hoopers ink letters of intent
-
McKinley removes interim tag, makes Ron Allen newest head football coach
-
Addison Jackson is trying to lead the St Amant Gators to another...