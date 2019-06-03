'My son gives me purpose;' Donaldsonville native, LSU mentor wins national award

DONALDSONVILLE - A Louisiana native has received the Associated Builders and Contractor's annual "Young Professional of the Year" award.

37-year-old Lance Arvel of Donaldsonville was selected by a panel of judges out of 50 other nominated young professionals throughout the nation. A Group Industries employee, Arvel was chosen based on career achievement, leadership, and vision for the future of the commercial and industrial construction industry.

"I've put a lot of blood, sweat, and tears into this industry, and I am grateful it has given back to me tenfold," Arvel told WBRZ. "Carrying the torch as ABC National's Young Professional of the Year reminds me daily that hard work does not go unnoticed."

Arvel, who also serves as a mentor for the ABC student chapter at LSU, took home $10,000 upon recognition at the 2019 Careers in Construction Convention held in Long Beach, California.

"I am grateful for my mentors in industry, for my son who gives me purpose to get out of bed every morning, and for ABC Pelican's unwavering support. Each of these are an integral part of my development."