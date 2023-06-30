'My mom is single': 11-year-old LSU fan goes viral after his plea to pitcher Paul Skenes

BATON ROUGE- In a viral clip Wednesday, 11-year-old Blaysen Zimm said live on WBRZt hat his mom, Haley Zimm, is single, and hopes Paul Skenes asks her out.

It's a video that has been viewed almost half a million times on Twitter, even being liked by Skenes himself. On Facebook, fans laughed at the clip, and made comments about how awesome they think Blaysen is.

"Just going through the comments everyone is saying 'that kid is the G.O.A.T' and I'm like 'heck yeah he is,'" Haley Zimm, Blayen's mom told WBRZ.

Haley says she could not believe that her son tried to set her up with the star player. She said her phone was blowing up the entire car ride home from Alex Box Stadium.

"I was seriously speechless. I don't know where that came from, I didn't even know what to do," Haley said.

It was a plea the 11-year-old double downed on Thursday.

"Be my stepdad Paul Skenes," Blaysen told WBRZ.

Haley has two sons, Blaysen, and his eight-year-old Brody. She tells WBRZ, Blaysen is usually the quiet one. Obviously he was anything but quiet Wednesday.

Now, the child is an internet sensation. Blaysen tells us he woke up Thursday morning, to seeing his face plastered on TikTok. One of the TikTok's had the caption "shooting his mom's shot."

"It's definitely not normal," Blaysen said when asked about his new fame.

But Blaysen says, his goal was never to viral.

"I just was just looking out for my mama," Blaysen said. "I want her to be taken care of, and I love her," Blaysen added on.

Haley admitted that she never thought about dating Skenes in the past, but now she might be open to the idea. You know who else is open to the idea? Blaysen.

"It would be so cool," Blaysen said, when asked what it would be like to have Paul Skenes to be his stepdad.

Blaysen and several other members of the Louisiana Pride baseball team are hoping Skenes and the rest of the championship baseball team attend their practice July 10 at Gator Park at 6pm.

As a selling point, the players on the team want to remind Skenes and the Tigers that Haley Zimm will be at the practice.