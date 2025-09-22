Latest Weather Blog
'My family and I are heartbroken:' Iberville Parish assessor's son shot by New Roads Police officer
NEW ROADS - Iberville Parish Assessor Randy Sexton said that his family is heartbroken after his son was shot by a New Roads Police officer on Friday afternoon.
The long-time official shared the following statement with WBRZ:
My family and I are heartbroken by the events that occurred involving my son.
At this time, our focus is on his health and recovery. We are grateful for the prayers and support from friends, neighbors, and members of the community.
We also believe it is important to understand fully what happened, We will be seeking answers and remain committed to learning the details of this tragic event.
We ask for privacy as our family navigates this difficult time.
Sexton's 45-year-old son, John Sexton, was shot on Friday afternoon near the O'Reilly Auto Parts in New Roads. Louisiana State Police is investigating the shooting and said he had multiple gunshot wounds.
On Saturday afternoon, State Police said Sexton was in critical but stable condition. No information about the interaction between Sexton and the officers before he was shot has been released.
