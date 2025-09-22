75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'My family and I are heartbroken:' Iberville Parish assessor's son shot by New Roads Police officer

58 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, September 22 2025 Sep 22, 2025 September 22, 2025 8:13 PM September 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

NEW ROADS - Iberville Parish Assessor Randy Sexton said that his family is heartbroken after his son was shot by a New Roads Police officer on Friday afternoon. 

The long-time official shared the following statement with WBRZ:

My family and I are heartbroken by the events that occurred involving my son.

At this time, our focus is on his health and recovery. We are grateful for the prayers and support from friends, neighbors, and members of the community.

We also believe it is important to understand fully what happened, We will be seeking answers and remain committed to learning the details of this tragic event.

We ask for privacy as our family navigates this difficult time.

Sexton's 45-year-old son, John Sexton, was shot on Friday afternoon near the O'Reilly Auto Parts in New Roads. Louisiana State Police is investigating the shooting and said he had multiple gunshot wounds. 

Trending News

On Saturday afternoon, State Police said Sexton was in critical but stable condition. No information about the interaction between Sexton and the officers before he was shot has been released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days