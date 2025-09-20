LSP: 1 man still in critical condition after being shot multiple times by New Roads officer

NEW ROADS — One man remained in critical condition on Saturday after he was shot multiple times by a New Roads Police officer the night before, according to Louisiana State Police.

John Sexton, 45, was still in critical, but stable, condition as of around noon Saturday after he was shot several times by an NRPD officer on Friday night, LSP said.

Officers responded to a call at the O'Reilly Auto Parts on Hospital Road after Sexton was allegedly "causing a disturbance" behind the building. Shortly after, an officer shot Sexton multiple times. Sexton was airlifted to a hospital, sources confirmed to WBRZ.

State police did not explain what led to the shooting.

LSP said it is still investigating the incident.