'My children are dead:' Mother posted video online after allegedly stabbing her two children, killing 4-year-old girl

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - A mother was arrested after stabbing two of her children Sunday morning, killing her 4-year-old daughter and sending her 2-year-old son to the hospital in critical condition.

According to WWL-TV, the children were stabbed around 11:15 in the Florida area of New Orleans on Law Street.

The children were taken to a hospital where the girl, identified by family as Paris Roberts, died.

Police arrested mother 31-year-old Janee Pedescleaux for second-degree murder, attempted murder and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

Pedescleaux posted a now-deleted video on social media where the woman had blood dripping down her chest, saying "I'm done. My children are dead. I'm done. I'm done with life." Later in the video, Pedescleaux says "It's all Jermaine's fault."

According to court records obtained by Nola.com, Pedescleaux and the children's father, Jermaine Roberts, were in a legal battle over the custody of their children.

Records said Roberts sued Pedescleaux, claiming she was "not stable or providing a healthy environment for the kids."

Nola.com sad a court hearing for custody of the children was set for later this month.