Mustang Mafia 225 joins Claiborne Elementary for annual Trunk or Treat

After a successful school supply drive, Claiborne Elementary invited Mustang Mafia to come and support their annual Trunk or Treat.

The members of Mustang Mafia came together and purchased mounds of candy to give out to the hundreds of kids that showed up.

The Mustang Mafia says it's planning more charitable events such as Claiborne Christmas Bicycle Giveaway and The Mafia Christmas blessing.

"This Baton Rouge car club is proving to the world this is not about going fast or getting into trouble. This is about giving back to the community you were raised in," the group said in a statement.

