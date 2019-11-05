Murder suspect charged in unrelated break-in, allegedly used Google to plan out crime

Orlantez Lashon Brown

BATON ROUGE - Police say a man arrested in an out-of-parish murder was also booked on burglary charges after he used Google to help him research and plan out a Baton Rouge break-in.

A report from Baton Rouge Police identifies 20-year-old Orlantez La'Shon Brown as the suspect behind an Oct. 7 burglary of the Cali Smoke Shop on Nicholson Dr. after he reportedly crept into the building via its roof.

After making his way inside, Brown allegedly let an accomplice in and the two took about $10,000 worth of products.

Police say the two suspects were caught on the store’s surveillance system, which was later reviewed by the shop owner and an employee. The two told police they recognized Brown as one of the burglars, saying they knew him as an employee of Pluckers, the restaurant next to their shop.

Police reports go on to say authorities caught up with Brown and upon confiscating his phone found he’d googled “How tall is Pluckers building?” a few days before the burglary. Officials say he’d also used his phone to record a video featuring about 28 bottles of Top Shelf Hemp, which was exactly what had been stolen from Cali Smoke Shop.

Brown was arrested and charged with simple burglary. He's additionally facing charges of first-degree murder and simple kidnapping for allegedly killing a man in a used car sale gone wrong in Jefferson Parish.