Murder suspect back in Baton Rouge to face charges in apartment killing

Thursday, February 03 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Kalista Mitrisin

BATON ROUGE - A man was extradited to East Baton Rouge to face charges after he allegedly shot someone at an apartment complex near Siegen Lane and fled the parish. 

Marquel Jones, 19, was taken into custody in Houma last week on charges tied to the Jan. 11 shooting at the Hidden Oaks apartments on Industriplex Boulevard. He was taken back to the Baton Rouge area by law enforcement Wednesday evening. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the killing stemmed from an argument between Jones and the victim, 25-year-old Randall Watkins Jr..  Watkins was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and died days later.

Jones was taken to the East Baton Rouge jail where he was booked for second-degree murder.

