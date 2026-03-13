Wearin' of the Green brings in 1.2 million to local economy, local businesses discuss the impact

BATON ROUGE- Just about every year, the Wearin' of the Green parade brings out anywhere between 150,000 and 200,000 people.

"It's a huge impact on the city and that impact we see from both visitation, people staying at our hotel, going to our restaurants, so on, but also locals," Visit Baton Rouge Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Laura Cating, said.

Visit Baton Rouge estimates the parade has a 1.2 million dollar economic impact on the city.

"The mixture of audiences, when you get into the neighborhoods in capital heights, you see a lot of families, you see a lot of people with their lawn chairs out, they are there and kind of nestled in for the whole day, and loving it. Then you get down more into the Perkins Rowe area, and you really see the businesses thrive," Cating said.

One of those businesses benefiting every time the parade rolls through is Zeeland Street.

"In the beginning, we open a little food cart outside with our breakfast and different items for those who want a warm breakfast," Owner of Zeeland Street, Stephanie Phares said.

Phares says her restaurant usually does pretty well on parade day.

"You see at least four or five hundred people that day, I mean just in this area alone, maybe more, because they're just running or walking from area to area, so we see them early in the day, in the middle of the parade, and at the end of the parade, by then they're really hungry."

With thousands of people attending the parade, finding parking can be challenging. That's why Phares makes her parking lot an additional stream of revenue, allowing cars to park in her lot for a fee.

"It helps the others who are not from this neighborhood have a place to park, and they come back year after year," Phares said.

Other restaurants like DiGiulio Brothers operate differently on parade day, hosting a private party for 300 people at 60- dollars a person. General Manager Skylar Johnson says one of the benefits of being directly along the route is the exposure it can bring to the restaurant.

"It definitely brings awareness, because of our location. I think we have the best spot on the route, honestly. They catch us right when they get over the overpass, and they see our big neon sign, so I definitely think even people riding in the parade may see our sign and have never eaten here," Johnson said.

While the parade only rolls a little over 2 and a half miles, the economic impact stretches across the city.