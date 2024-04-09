77°
Murder investigation now underway after body found in Ascension canal
GONZALES - Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives have identified a body that was found under a bridge in New River Canal on Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies say the body belongs to 18-year-old Alex Rubio, of Gonzales. An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday morning.
Detectives are now investigating the case as a homicide.
At around 2 p.m. Tuesday, a passing motorist reported spotting what he believed to be human remains in the New River Canal near Lively Road in Gonzales. Deputies responded to the scene with detectives arriving shortly thereafter to begin the investigation.
Positive identification was obtained by the LSP Crime Lab on Wednesday morning via the use of fingerprint identification.
