Multiple people shot near Winbourne Ave. Wednesday morning; authorities investigating

BATON ROUGE - At least three people were shot Wednesday morning near Winbourne Ave.

Authorities responded to two reported shootings off of Winbourne Ave., both scenes less than a mile apart.

The first incident was reported in the 3400 block of Eaton St. where officials say at least one victim was shot and transported to a nearby hospital.

A second incident was reported shortly after in the 3100 block of Mission Drive. Two people were shot and transported to a nearby hospital, though officials say the injuries are non-life-threatening injuries.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has confirmed that both scenes were connected as one shooting incident, though details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story.