Multiple fire departments called to inferno at St. Gabriel business; nearby residents evacuated
ST. GABRIEL - A large fire at a business along LA 74 forced officials to evacuate nearby homes late Thursday morning.
The City of St. Gabriel said on social media that the St. George Fire Department had been called in from East Baton Rouge to help Iberville Parish firefighters with the fire, which was reported at Mason's Roofing.
No injuries were reported, but the city evacuated nearby homes due to a "threat" posed by the smoke in the air.
No other details about the fire were immediately available. This is a developing story.
