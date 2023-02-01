49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Multiple crashes gumming up afternoon commute throughout Baton Rouge

2 hours 27 minutes 56 seconds ago Wednesday, February 01 2023 Feb 1, 2023 February 01, 2023 4:37 PM February 01, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The afternoon in commute in Baton Rouge has slowed to a crawl Wednesday thanks to multiple crashes on I-10 and I-12. 

Watch live updates at 4, 5 and 6 on WBRZ

One of those crashes was reported on I-12 East at O'Neal Lane and has effectively backed up traffic well past the 10/12 split. Delays on I-10 East start in Port Allen, before the Mississippi River Bridge. 

Multiple lanes remain blocked on I-12 East as of around 4:30 p.m.

Another crash on I-10 West at College Drive is also causing significant backups coming into Baton Rouge, with delays starting on I-12 near Airline Highway. 

Keep up with traffic updates below. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days