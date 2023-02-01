49°
Latest Weather Blog
Multiple crashes gumming up afternoon commute throughout Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - The afternoon in commute in Baton Rouge has slowed to a crawl Wednesday thanks to multiple crashes on I-10 and I-12.
Watch live updates at 4, 5 and 6 on WBRZ
One of those crashes was reported on I-12 East at O'Neal Lane and has effectively backed up traffic well past the 10/12 split. Delays on I-10 East start in Port Allen, before the Mississippi River Bridge.
Multiple lanes remain blocked on I-12 East as of around 4:30 p.m.
Another crash on I-10 West at College Drive is also causing significant backups coming into Baton Rouge, with delays starting on I-12 near Airline Highway.
Keep up with traffic updates below.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Suspect had child in car during high-speed chase down I-10, caught at...
-
New mixed development on Highland Road in the works
-
NOLA mayor claims Baton Rouge helping to staff Mardi Gras patrols
-
Final phase of Pecue Lane Expansion Project kicks off Tuesday; expected to...
-
Family attorney for Madi Brooks speaks out - 'Brooks was unable to...