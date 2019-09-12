86°
Latest Weather Blog
Multiple CATS stops canceled due to LSU, Southern home games
BATON ROUGE - According to CATS, several bus routes will have canceled stops on all LSU and Southern home game days.
The cancelations will run from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m.
Routes:
Route 10- Scenic Highway
Route 11- Northside Circulator
Route 14- Thomas Delpit
Route 18- LSU Cortana Mall
Route 47- Highland Road
Route 54- Airline Highway
Route 11- Baker/ SU Express
Click here for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After Wednesday meeting vote on St. George pension payments pushed back again
-
Debate continues on construction of concrete plant dormitory in Watson
-
Residents in flood-prone neighborhood get sneak peek at new location
-
Vote on St. George pension payments pushed back again
-
Man accused of taking school buses on late-night joyride now in custody
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar
-
Late Position Battle at Middle Linebacker A Positive for LSU