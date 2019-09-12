Multiple CATS stops canceled due to LSU, Southern home games

BATON ROUGE - According to CATS, several bus routes will have canceled stops on all LSU and Southern home game days.

The cancelations will run from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Routes:

Route 10- Scenic Highway

Route 11- Northside Circulator

Route 14- Thomas Delpit

Route 18- LSU Cortana Mall

Route 47- Highland Road

Route 54- Airline Highway

Route 11- Baker/ SU Express

