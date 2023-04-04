Multiple agencies involved in high-speed chase on I-12 early Tuesday morning

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A high-speed chase that reportedly started in Livingston Parish raced along I-12 and involved multiple law enforcement agencies early Tuesday morning.

DOTD traffic cameras showed the chase continuing westbound on I-12 around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday. Louisiana State Police followed the suspect vehicle into East Baton Rouge, at which point the Baton Rouge Police Department joined, but the BRPD said it pulled back once the vehicle reentered Livingston.

Louisiana State Police said they tried to stop the vehicle for speeding after it was documented to be going over 95 m.p.h. on the Interstate, a 70 m.p.h. zone . No injuries were reported and troopers did not catch the suspect.

This is a developing story.