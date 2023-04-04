81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Multiple agencies involved in high-speed chase on I-12 early Tuesday morning

10 hours 42 minutes 33 seconds ago Tuesday, April 04 2023 Apr 4, 2023 April 04, 2023 8:00 AM April 04, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A high-speed chase that reportedly started in Livingston Parish raced along I-12 and involved multiple law enforcement agencies early Tuesday morning. 

DOTD traffic cameras showed the chase continuing westbound on I-12 around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday. Louisiana State Police followed the suspect vehicle into East Baton Rouge, at which point the Baton Rouge Police Department joined, but the BRPD said it pulled back once the vehicle reentered Livingston. 

Louisiana State Police said they tried to stop the vehicle for speeding after it was documented to be going over 95 m.p.h. on the Interstate, a 70 m.p.h. zone . No injuries were reported and troopers did not catch the suspect. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days