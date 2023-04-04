Latest Weather Blog
Multiple agencies involved in high-speed chase on I-12 early Tuesday morning
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A high-speed chase that reportedly started in Livingston Parish raced along I-12 and involved multiple law enforcement agencies early Tuesday morning.
DOTD traffic cameras showed the chase continuing westbound on I-12 around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday. Louisiana State Police followed the suspect vehicle into East Baton Rouge, at which point the Baton Rouge Police Department joined, but the BRPD said it pulled back once the vehicle reentered Livingston.
Louisiana State Police said they tried to stop the vehicle, which ended up traveling over 95 m.p.h. on the Interstate, a 70 m.p.h. zone. No injuries were reported, but troopers did not say whether the suspect was arrested. Troopers also did not specify why they were attempting to stop the vehicle.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU announces championship parade Wednesday - Details here
-
Middle school student arrested, allegedly put hidden camera disguised as pen in...
-
Mulkey thanks her team as fans welcome champion Tigers back to campus
-
Procession for Lafourche sheriff's deputy killed in line of duty
-
LSU president defends Angel Reese's taunting: 'If you have a problem with...