Multiple agencies involved in high-speed chase on I-12 early Tuesday morning

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A high-speed chase that reportedly started in Livingston Parish raced along I-12 and involved multiple law enforcement agencies early Tuesday morning.

DOTD traffic cameras showed the chase continuing westbound on I-12 around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday. Louisiana State Police followed the suspect vehicle into East Baton Rouge, at which point the Baton Rouge Police Department joined, but the BRPD said it pulled back once the vehicle reentered Livingston.

Louisiana State Police said they tried to stop the vehicle, which ended up traveling over 95 m.p.h. on the Interstate, a 70 m.p.h. zone. No injuries were reported, but troopers did not say whether the suspect was arrested. Troopers also did not specify why they were attempting to stop the vehicle.

This is a developing story.