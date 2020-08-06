Latest Weather Blog
Multi-vehicle crash in St. John the Baptist Parish claims one life
RESERVE – A passenger lost their life early Thursday morning in a three vehicle crash on US 61.
Around 1 a.m. Louisiana State Police responded to a three vehicle fatal crash on US 61 southbound at LA 637 (West 10th Street) in St. John the Baptist Parish.
The crash took the life of 49-year-old Andrea Adams of Monroe, LA.
Adams, the rear seat passenger, was traveling in a blue 2014 Toyota Corolla. During that time a black Dodge Ram pick-up truck was traveling behind the Corolla at a high rate of speed, a report says.
The Ram struck the Corolla in the rear, causing it to rotate and strike another Ram pick-up in the rear.
The Corolla and the Ram exited the roadway and into a drainage canal.
Adams sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver and front seat passenger of the Corolla was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the Ram pick-up was also transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
Speed is suspected to be a factor in the crash.
Impairment is not suspected, but standard toxicology test was taken.
