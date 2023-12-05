Multi-parish chase ends in crash on Airline Highway Tuesday morning

50°
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to a crash on Airline Highway at Victoria Street that ended a multi-parish chase. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said a license plate reader caught a vehicle wanted out of St. John Parish. When deputies tried to stop the vehicle, the driver hit a deputy's car and fled into East Baton Rouge Parish. 

Traffic cameras showed an abundance of first responders and law enforcement vehicles at the intersection. Traffic on Airline Highway was briefly diverted onto Prescott Road. 

No one was injured. 

