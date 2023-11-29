Mulkey: Angel Reese back with the team

BATON ROUGE - Angel Reese will return to the LSU women's basketball team after a four-game absence, head coach Kim Mulkey said on Wednesday.

Reese has been suspended -- staying at home while the team has gone on trips in recent days -- for undisclosed reasons.

Kim Mulkey took to the mic to chat with the media who's been anxious to get the scoop on Angel Reese's absence. #LSU pic.twitter.com/0GePnL7VS1 — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) November 29, 2023

Mulkey said Reese will be "back" with her teammates for the upcoming game against Virginia Tech on Thursday.

The Tigers and Hokies played in a Final Four showdown that proved to be the penultimate step for LSU on the road to a championship.

WBRZ Sports Director Michael Cauble also reports that Katerina Poole is still not with the team, and the Se'myah Smith will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn MCL.