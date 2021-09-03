Much-needed laugh: New York officers learn Louisiana pronunciations while helping storm recovery

HAMMOND - After a long week of storm damage, power outages and gas shortages, a group of first responders sat for a much-needed moment of levity.

Numerous police officers, firefighters and paramedics from across the country to help Louisiana bounce back in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Among them are Juan and David, a pair of New York City police officers stationed in Tangipahoa Parish to help out some of the hardest-hit storm victims in the state.

On Friday the pair of NYPD officer sat down with Hammond police officers for an invaluable lesson: learning how to pronounce those unique Louisiana names.