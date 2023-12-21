MOVEBR sidewalk projects continue, contractor responsible for repairs prior to city signing off

BATON ROUGE - Portions of a new sidewalk will have to be torn up and redone, but the City-Parish says the contractor will be responsible for the extra work and cost.

The MOVEBR project along Elm Grove Garden Drive will enhance pedestrian mobility with sidewalks and ADA compliance, and accommodate bus transit stops along each side from Blount Road to Rosenwald Road.

Michael Wells contacted WBRZ when he noticed a project supervisor marking areas of the sidewalk with orange spray paint. He learned that those portions of the project would have to be torn up.

"It's just a major problem, all this cement that's down right now has to come back up," said Wells.

For the past 17 years, Wells has maintained the ditches outside of his home on Elm Grove Garden Drive at Progress Road. Those ditches have now been filled in, pipes and storm drains have taken their place, and sidewalks were constructed on top of the drainage. He's happy he won't have to maintain those ditches any longer, but wants the project done correctly.

"I know it's a government project so I'm concerned that they do the job right," he said.

The city says portions of the project do not meet their standards. Sections of the sidewalk will be repaired at the expense of the contractor, including Wells' driveway which has a hairline crack going from one end to the other.

The city says it will not accept the job until the work is fixed. It's one of 15 sidewalk improvement projects through MOVEBR, some of which have been completed.