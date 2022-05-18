Mound of dirt covering grave, help needed to dig out

WALKER - There's a large mound of dirt in the middle of a cemetery in Livingston Parish and it's sitting on top of a grave.

Elaine Watts contacted 2 On Your Side after she says that pile of dirt has been there for a year and a half. Her loved ones are buried in Vickers Cemetery in Walker and she says the pile of dirt is on top of her brother's grave.

"I cannot find the headstone," she said.

The dirt pile has tall weeds and trees growing out of it. Watts can't believe it's in a cemetery and thinks it's been long enough. She contacted the cemetery caretakers when she first saw the issue in 2020. Then, she was told it would be moved when the pile dried.

"There's no reason for it, no reason whatsoever," Watts said.

The cemetery caretakers agree. Vickers Cemetery is maintained with the help of donations and the people in charge are volunteers. Lewis Sibley is one of those volunteers and told 2 On Your Side that the leftover dirt is from digging graves.

Sibley says he has tried to hire someone to move the mound of dirt but the crew is concerned about the liability of ruining a grave site. He agrees that the dirt needs to be moved and is asking for help.

Money isn't the issue, it's finding someone to accept the job and get it done.