Motorcyclist seriously hurt after crash involving semi truck on Nicholson Drive
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to an accident involving a motorcycle and an 18-wheeler near LSU Thursday afternoon.
The crash was reported shortly after 12 o'clock near the intersection of Nicholson Drive and Terrace Avenue. Sources say the motorcyclist was taken from the scene with life-threatening injuries.
Baton Rouge Police are investigating the crash.
