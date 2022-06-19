80°
Motorcyclist dies three weeks after crash with semi-truck
HOUMA - A man died in the hospital three weeks after he crashed his motorcycle into a semi-truck.
State Police said 25-year-old Trey Albert was riding his motorcycle along West Park Avenue on May 31 around 6 p.m. when he hit a semi-truck.
Troopers said the truck slowed down to turn and Albert hit the side of the truck as it was turning.
Albert was taken to a hospital where he died June 19.
