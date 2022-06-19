Motorcyclist dies three weeks after crash with semi-truck

HOUMA - A man died in the hospital three weeks after he crashed his motorcycle into a semi-truck.

State Police said 25-year-old Trey Albert was riding his motorcycle along West Park Avenue on May 31 around 6 p.m. when he hit a semi-truck.

Troopers said the truck slowed down to turn and Albert hit the side of the truck as it was turning.

Albert was taken to a hospital where he died June 19.