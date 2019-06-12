Mother-son duo arrested for setting cars on fire outside Walmart in apparent revenge plot

DONALDSONVILLE - A mother and her son were arrested after they allegedly set fire to a car in a Walmart parking lot and let it spread to other vehicles.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office says Joshua Bougere, 24, and Sylvia Willams, 63, were arrested for the Feb. 28 fire outside the Walmart on Marchand Drive.

Investigators determined Bougere and Williams intentionally set the first car on fire, which spread to two other nearby vehicles. The fire marshal's office says witness interviews suggest the two had been involved in an ongoing feud with the owner of the car.

Bougere and Williams were arrested on June 10 and May 29 respectively. Both were found at their Plattenville home and booked into the parish jail.

Bougere faces one count of criminal conspiracy to commit simple arson, and Williams is charged with accessory after the fact to simple arson.