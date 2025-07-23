80°
Mother's social media post about adorable 'twins' goes viral

November 07, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FLORIDA- A photo shared on Twitter has quickly gone viral after two little girls who share the same birthday claimed to be twins.

"My sister and her bestfriend think that they’re twins because they have the same birthday," Victoria, who goes by @vickto_willy on Twitter, shared. An accompanying picture shows two little girls, Jia and Zuri, who look nothing alike, dressed in princess costumes.

Jia's mom later posted another photo saying that her daughter began crying after another child at a birthday party said, "there is no way you and Zuri are twins you don’t have the same color skin!"

Jia's mom said the girl responded, "you don’t know anything, we are twins because we have the same birthday and the same soul."

The mother's post has since gone viral, racking up more than 60,000 shares on Twitter and Facebook.

Jia and Zuri's special bond has won over the hearts of the internet.

