Mother's ex-boyfriend accused of sending her 3-year-old son to hospital
BATON ROUGE - A 3-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after he was allegedly beaten by his mother's ex-boyfriend.
Anthony Walker, 33, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail and charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile Monday morning.
When authorities responded to the home on Constantin Boulevard on Dec. 3 in regards to an assault they found the victim's mother, who told police she left her child in the care of her ex-boyfriend, Walker. She said she returned home about two hours later to find swelling and multiple bruises on the child's face and back and brought him to the hospital.
The toddler told police officers that Walker punched him and pointed to his forehead and abdomen where he was struck.
No bond has been set for Walker.
