Mother of teen charged in triple murder says son did not own a gun

BATON ROUGE - The 15-year-old accused in a triple murder last week that left a toddler dead appeared in a juvenile courtroom Wednesday where his name was released.

Darrell Edwards is charged with three counts of principal to first-degree murder and illegal discharge of a firearm.

"He's never been in any trouble," his mother Danielle Edwards said.

Juvenile court cases are kept secret in nearly all circumstances unless a juvenile is arrested for committing a crime of violence.

Edwards' mother said he was at his sister's apartment on Memorial Day and decided to go for a swim when the gunfire erupted.

"My son was just there at the pool at the time," Edwards said. "When the incident happened, he had no knowledge that these guys were about to do whatever they did. He was just there."

Baton Rouge Police have not released specific details about the role Edwards played in the murders. However, no one disputes that he was there when the shooting took place.

"He was there," his mom Danielle said. "He was standing by the gate when this happened, but he had no knowledge that this was about to happen. He was just there. He was getting ready to get in the pool."

Familiar with the impact on how violent crime impacts families, Edwards had a message for the suspects that remain on the run tonight.

"I just ask that y'all that did the shooting please turn yourselves in," Edwards said. "It was an innocent baby that got killed. Turn yourselves in... please. Please. Please. I'm hurting. My family is hurting behind all of this. I had a daughter and grandchild get killed in 2019 by this same senseless stuff. Just turn yourselves in please."

Edwards told WBRZ her son did not own a gun. Edwards had just turned 15 at the end of February. District Attorney Hillar Moore said it's still too early to tell if he'll be tried as an adult.