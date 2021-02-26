Mother of missing 13-year-old girl says her daughter has been located safely

BATON ROUGE - The mother of a teenager who police reported as missing on Friday (Feb. 19) took to social media on Saturday to announce that her daughter had been found safely.

Representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department previously reported that a teen named Brooke Parker vanished along with her family's vehicle on Friday morning, saying they'd been investigating the case.

Joshlyn Parker now says that her 13-year-old daughter has been located.

Parker posted, "All glory and praise to God our Savior, Brooke was found and is in safe hands. Our hearts are full of joy and words cannot begin to describe our relief," on her facebook account.

