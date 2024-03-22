Mother of 4-year-old who shot himself went back to sleep after hearing shooting

BATON ROUGE - The mother of a four-year-old who shot himself went to sleep after hearing the gunshot Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police arrested Arieana Scott, 22, after her son gained access to an illegal modified handgun, where he sustained a self-inflicted wound and is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.

According to the affidavit of the arrest, Scott indicated that she was in her bedroom when she heard a loud noise in the home before going back to sleep. When she woke up a short time later, she called for her child, did not hear a response, and found her child with a pool of blood.

Scott also initially denied knowledge of the handgun due to her felony criminal record. After further questioning, she admitted the firearm was initially stored in her bedroom closet and was unsure how her child got the gun.

Police also found a large bag of marijuana packaged for street level narcotics distribution, which Scott claimed to be be for her boyfriend's personal usage before stating she knew it was not for personal usage.

Scott was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for improper supervision of a minor by a parent, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, possession with intent to distribute schedule one drugs, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of a machine gun.