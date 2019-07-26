91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Mother comes home to find police officers playing basketball with her children

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HIGH POINT, NC. - At first when a North Carolina mother pulled up to her house and saw two police officers she thought "something was wrong."

After a moment, she realized everything was ok. Turns outs, the two officers with the High Point Police Department were just playing a little basketball with her sons.

Video posted by Jameka Wilcots shows her pulling up to her home to see two officer playing basketball outside the house.

The video, posted over the weekend has gone viral with more than 200,000 views.

