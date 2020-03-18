Mother accused of murder went on the run with 2 kids; 3rd child found dead at hotel

NEW ORLEANS – State police say a woman wanted for murder was taken into custody after she fled to Louisiana with two of her children.

Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory Tuesday night for two children taken from Laurel, Mississippi.

Police say Latina Marie Oates, 33, left a hotel with her two children early Tuesday morning. Shortly after they left the hotel room, police issued an arrest warrant for Oates for the charge of first-degree murder.

According to the Clarion-Ledger, a third child of Oates was found dead inside that hotel.

Police said it was believed she'd fled to the New Orleans area with her other two children. State police announced Wednesday morning she was taken into custody, and her two children were found safe.

Other details surrounding the case were not immediately available.