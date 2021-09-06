Most Livingston Parish Schools to reopen Friday; some employees to return to work Tuesday

LIVINGSTON PARISH - According to a Monday news release from Livingston Parish Schools, post-Ida reopenings are in the works.

The school system says most area schools are likely to reopen Friday and a number of employees will return to work Tuesday.

12-month employees return Tuesday

According to the news release, it's the 12-month employees that will return to work Tuesday, September 7.

These include central officer personnel, school principals, and some custodial staff.

All other school employees will return to work Thursday.

List of schools that will reopen Friday to be issued Wednesday

The news release added that Superintendent Joe Murphy said school officials will work with staff to determine which campuses have full power, clean drinking water, and basic connectivity to safely reopen.

While all public schools in the parish will remain closed through Thursday, it's likely that a number of schools will reopen Friday.

On Wednesday, Superintendent Murphy will release a list of schools that will reopen.

Area campuses have been closed since Friday, Aug. 27, two days before Hurricane Ida ripped through the state, and a number of campuses sustained damage from the storm.

Murphy told Livingston Parish News that the first priority for recovery was to have the damage assessed by Guaranty Restoration, the district’s restoration and remedial firm.

The firm carried out its assessments, Livingston Parish News confirmed, adding that Guaranty Restoration was in the process of removing debris and will then initiate permanent repairs for roofs.

