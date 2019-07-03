85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Most beaches closed across Mississippi's gulf coast due to toxic algae

1 hour 59 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, July 03 2019 Jul 3, 2019 July 03, 2019 5:07 PM July 03, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BILOXI - A majority of beaches along the Mississippi coastline will be closed for the Fourth of July weekend due to a fast-spreading algal bloom plaguing the gulf coast.

According to Mississippi's Department of Environmental Quality, 19 of the state's 21 gulf coast beaches will be closed due to the potentially toxic bluish-green algae.

A similar algal bloom was reported in Lake Pontchartrain in June. Health officials said the algae can be harmful to people who come into contact with it, causing rashes, stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea and vomiting. High exposures of toxins associated with the algae can potentially affect the liver and nervous system.

The spread of the algae has been attributed in-part to the Bonnet Carre Spillway having been open for a historically long time to relieve pressure on levees from the flooded Mississippi River.

You can find the full list of closures here: https://opcgis.deq.state.ms.us/beaches/

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days