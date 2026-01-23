Morgan City man arrested on sex crimes charges now faces more than 25 charges including rape, voyeurism

MORGAN CITY — A man arrested on voyeurism and rape charges in October, and had several additional charges levied against him earlier this week, has been charged with even more alleged sex crimes, the Morgan City Police Department said.

On Thursday, Michael Noel, 53, was charged with four additional counts of third-degree rape, one count of sexual battery and eight counts of video voyeurism. This comes after he was charged with two additional video voyeurism and one additional sexual battery charge related to another victim on Tuesday.

Noel was arrested in September 2025 on drug charges, and was later linked to multiple sexual offenses, leading to his October arrest on multiple counts of rape, sexual battery and voyeurism.

In total, Noel faces six counts of third-degree rape, ten counts of video voyeurism, four counts of voyeurism, one count of second-degree rape and six counts of sexual battery, in addition to drug and fugitive charges.

According to police, Noel posted a $2.25 million bond on Friday morning.

"Additional charges may be filed as investigators identify more victims," police said.