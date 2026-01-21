Morgan City Police: Man arrested on voyeurism, rape charges charged with more alleged sex crimes

MORGAN CITY — A man arrested on voyeurism and rape charges in October has been charged with additional alleged sex crimes, the Morgan City Police Department said.

On Tuesday, Michael Noel, 53, was charged with two additional video voyeurism and one additional sexual battery charge related to another victim.

Noel was arrested in September 2025 on drug charges, and was later linked to multiple sexual offenses, leading to his October arrest on multiple counts of rape, sexual battery and voyeurism.

"Additional charges may be filed as investigators identify more victims," police said.