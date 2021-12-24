More than a million in donations unloaded at Cortana Mall for flood victims

BATON ROUGE - Volunteers spent the day unloading more than a million dollars worth of donations, going towards flood victims at an event next Thursday.



Three to four stores worth of clothes, shoes, toys, cribs and other items were brought to the mall through a special program created by two lawmakers.



The Mayor of Columbia, South Carolina Steve Benjamin came together with State Representative Ted James, to discuss flood recovery.



"One phone call and you have over a million dollars worth of product that is going to benifit so many people here," James said.



K.I.D.S./Fashion Delivers, an organization based out of New York, helped the people of Columbia last year, and will be back to help Baton Rouge October 27.



"We have so many new products that we're going to give out to flood survivors," James said.



Boxes have been unpacked, and shelves of empty stores stocked. The Red Stick Shop, set up in Cortana Mall for flood survivors still needing help replacing what the water took away.



"I never thought I would be unloading this many trucks."



Before the first shirt leaves the shelf, the organization has already made a difference. The majority of workers paid to put this together, well aware of what flood waters took away.



"We've been through so much over this summer here in Baton Rouge. This, every aspect, you have the human effect, because you're helping people, but you're also putting people to work."



Flood-affected families looking to accept the donations are asked to register for the event. To do so, you can call 855-620-9640, or visit www.urbanleaguelouisiana.org.