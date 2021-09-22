80°
More than a dozen squatters removed from shuttered business complex along Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police removed more than a dozen homeless occupants from a vacant building along a busy highway just south of I-12.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers searched the foreclosed business complex located on S Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Justice Avenue and found up to 14 people living inside. Police said neighbors had been complaining for months about issues at the abandoned property, including drug use and other criminal activity.

The department had previously removed a handful of squatters during another sweep at that same location. 

Authorities said Entergy was going out to the building Wednesday afternoon to shut off power.

BRPD said it plans to do a final sweep of the building later that same evening. 

