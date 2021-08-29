76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
More than 80 New York first responders heading to Baton Rouge

Sunday, August 29 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - More than 80 first responders from New York are on their way to the capital area to assist local authorities once Hurricane Ida passes.

New York Police Department said on social media that the group of police officers, firefighters, emergency management officers and K9 units will be traveling south Sunday afternoon.

Hurricane Ida is currently making its way through southeastern Louisiana. The storm is expected to impact the Baton Rouge area but Sunday evening and will persist into Monday morning.

