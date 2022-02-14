58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

More than $5K worth of auto parts stolen from Clinton body shop

2 hours 4 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, February 14 2022 Feb 14, 2022 February 14, 2022 4:23 PM February 14, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

CLINTON - A body shop owner opened his store Monday to find more than $5,000 worth of auto parts—including catalytic converters, radios, tires and rims—stolen over the weekend.

James Harrell, owner of James Auto Body & Repair Shop on Jackson Street, said he reported the theft to the police after noticing several vehicles with parts missing. He said the thieves even took the exhaust off a semi-truck— a job that requires multiple people. 

"There aint no way one or two people could've done that," Harrell said.

According to Clinton Police Chief Ned Davis, this is the first reported catalytic converter theft within the city limits.

Chief Davis said the department is aware of a catalytic converter theft ring in Baton Rouge, but investigators are uncertain if the crimes are linked.

"If it is connected, we are still unsure, but we are not ruling it out," Chief Davis said.

Trending News

Anyone with information about the theft should call (225) 683 - 9357.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days