More than $5K worth of auto parts stolen from Clinton body shop

CLINTON - A body shop owner opened his store Monday to find more than $5,000 worth of auto parts—including catalytic converters, radios, tires and rims—stolen over the weekend.

James Harrell, owner of James Auto Body & Repair Shop on Jackson Street, said he reported the theft to the police after noticing several vehicles with parts missing. He said the thieves even took the exhaust off a semi-truck— a job that requires multiple people.

"There aint no way one or two people could've done that," Harrell said.

According to Clinton Police Chief Ned Davis, this is the first reported catalytic converter theft within the city limits.

Chief Davis said the department is aware of a catalytic converter theft ring in Baton Rouge, but investigators are uncertain if the crimes are linked.

"If it is connected, we are still unsure, but we are not ruling it out," Chief Davis said.

Anyone with information about the theft should call (225) 683 - 9357.