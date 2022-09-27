More than $40K missing at WBR sheriff's office; employees implicated in growing investigation

PORT ALLEN - Prosecutors want state troopers to get involved in an investigation surrounding thousands of dollars in missing money at the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

"I've asked them to ask [Louisiana] State Police to assist them with the investigation," District Attorney Tony Clayton said.

Weeks ago, an employee was arrested and accused of stealing work release funds. Aimee Rivere was charged with malfeasance in office, forgery and felony theft after nearly $5,000 went missing.

As investigators took a closer look a the situation, it was discovered at least $40,000 is also missing from the sheriff's office. An employee who handled traffic tickets was placed on paid leave Sept. 7 as that investigation began with a request from Sheriff Mike Cazes to the Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack.

"Once the case gets to me, I plan on getting a forensic-economist-auditor-type person to go through everything they have to see if there's other activities," Clayton said. "I want Waguespack and his guys to find out what's going on and any forensic accounting. I can do that as district attorney."

The employee who was placed on leave has worked for the sheriff's office for decades.

"That's a major public trust issue... to steal from taxpayers that pay you to do the work," Clayton said. "There's a fiduciary duty and solemn obligation when the public puts us in these jobs. We must be accountable for their money... period."